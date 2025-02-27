Nashville, Tenn,, will host CattleCon 2026, set for Feb. 3-5. Thousands of cattlemen and women will gather to learn, conduct business and network at the largest cattle industry event of the year.

“Nashville has always been a popular location for CattleCon, and we are excited to bring everyone downtown to be close to everything the city has to offer,” said Kristin Torres, executive director of meetings and events at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “We are planning several special events including an exclusive evening at the historic Ryman Auditorium.”

CattleCon 2026 will feature popular events such as Cattlemen’s College, CattleFax Outlook Session, D.C. Issues Update, Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame Banquet, Environmental Stewardship Regional Awards and the Beef Quality Assurance Awards, along with a few surprises to be announced.

The award-winning NCBA trade show will include acres of displays as well as live cattle-handling demonstrations, educational sessions and entertainment. Trade show exhibitors will feature the latest advancements, from equipment and technology to pharmaceuticals and feed supplements, all located under one roof.

Registration opens in August 2025.

Source: National Cattlemen's Beef Association