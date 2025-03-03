Stay up to date on meat and poultry industry news with our top 10 stories from February 2025:
- Legislators move to block USDA's proposed Salmonella rule
- JBS USA invests $200M in beef production
- Casey's launches Italian Deli Pizza
- Freezing grant funds puts a chill on rural America and the meat supply
- Applebee's debuts Hot Honey Chicken and Bacon Skillet
- Consumers ditch seed oils for animal fats
- 2024 Top 100 Meat and Poultry Processors
- HPAI vaccination could jeopardize US poultry export market
- KFC brings back Nashville Hot flavor
- Freddy's to open 21 new locations
