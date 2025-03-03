Stay up to date on meat and poultry industry news with our top 10 stories from February 2025:

  1. Legislators move to block USDA's proposed Salmonella rule
  2. JBS USA invests $200M in beef production
  3. Casey's launches Italian Deli Pizza
  4. Freezing grant funds puts a chill on rural America and the meat supply
  5. Applebee's debuts Hot Honey Chicken and Bacon Skillet
  6. Consumers ditch seed oils for animal fats
  7. 2024 Top 100 Meat and Poultry Processors
  8. HPAI vaccination could jeopardize US poultry export market
  9. KFC brings back Nashville Hot flavor
  10. Freddy's to open 21 new locations