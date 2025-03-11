The Rancher's Sustainable Angus Alliance is seeking beef retail partners who prioritize high quality for Angus beef, superior animal care and responsible environmental stewardship in their product offering. Founded four years ago by nine forward-thinking seedstock ranchers, RSAA was established with the vision of elevating their brands with a history into steaks with a story.

"Our goal is to provide consumers with an exceptional beef eating experience that includes the story of the ranchers responsibly raising the steaks," said C.J. Blew, chairman of the RSAA Board of Directors. Through exclusive marketing agreements, RSAA is creating a seamless beef supply chain that connects ranchers to retailers.

"RSAA is dedicated to building enduring partnerships that deliver premium Angus beef with a sustainability story," said Donnell Brown of R.A. Brown Ranch, Throckmorton, Texas. "This approach can help retailers meet their beef retail while generating pull-through demand and expanding market opportunities for ranching families that use our superior genetics." Cattle in the program will require Beef Quality Assurance certification and will be scored for sustainability with genetic and management metrics.

RSAA is backed by a robust network of cow/calf producers, backgrounders and feeding partners. For many ranchers, RSAA serves as a platform to highlight their ongoing efforts in animal care, land stewardship and natural resource management.

RSAA is actively seeking partners, particularly in the retail sector, to broaden its impact and reach.

Source: Rancher's Sustainable Angus Alliance