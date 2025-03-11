Olli Salumeria, a California-based charcuterie brand founded in 2010 by fourth-generation Italian salami maker Oliviero Colmignoli, is announcing the national roll-out of the first-of-its-kind preservative-free salamis, marking an evolution of the US charcuterie market.

Olli's new product line is completely free from both artificial and natural nitrates and nitrites. Colmignoli said, "When I started the company 15 years ago, my mission was clear: to create the world's best tasting salamis and inspire others to slow down and enjoy meaningful connections over food made with intention. We believe that means creating products that are not only delicious but better for you, too. Olli's new preservative-free salami, which took more than three years of research and development to perfect, embodies this brand ethos."

Tim Goldsmid, CPG food industry veteran and CEO of Olli Salumeria, said, "within the category, there's a rise in interest in charcuterie, gourmet, and protein-forward snacks, coupled with preferences trending towards natural products with simple ingredients, including the elimination of preservatives."

"Until now every salami available in the US has included some form of preservatives. Finally, Olli can satiate consumer tastes, as we redefine what it means to snack mindfully. We are eager to connect more consumers with our business, one rooted in the joy of salami," Goldsmid said.

Olli has replaced its former natural nitrates with a propriety blend of dried fruits and spices to keep its products fresh. That process pairs with Olli's traditional salt-curing method to balance freshness and flavor.

Olli Salumeria's preservative-free launch begins rolling out nationwide in spring 2025 and will include its core products: Snack Packs, Pre-sliced and classic Chubs. Olli's will offer new packaging showcasing the preservative-free products at specialty and natural foods retailers across the country including Whole Foods, Albertsons, Publix, Kroger's and Amazon Fresh.

Source: Olli Salumeria