California-based Olli Salumeria, a producer of authentic Italian-style salami, has appointed Tim Goldsmid as the company’s first chief executive officer.

A veteran of the CPG food industry for over 20 years, Goldsmid assumes day-to-day leadership of Olli Salumeria, with a specific goal of elevating the brand to become the leader in premium salami across North America. Goldsmid will help Olli reach its growth ambitions by bringing a focus on elevating the commercial side of the business, including sales, marketing and innovation.

“There is a lot of potential in both the Olli brand and the salami category in general and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to help this company reach the next level,” said Goldsmid. “Olli has a world-class product portfolio and the passion of the team here is undeniable. I am eager to help Olli become the leading premium salami brand in the United States.”

With two decades of industry experience and a proven track record of developing and building businesses in the CPG food category, Goldsmid is well-poised to lead Olli into its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Olli, Goldsmid led the growth of several large food brands including Pacific Foods, Jack’s Links, Red Baron and several legacy General Mill’s brands including Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Cascadian Farm.

Goldsmid’s role as Olli Salumeria’s first CEO marks considerable growth for the privately owned company, which was founded in 2010 by Oliviero Colmignoli in Richmond, Virginia, and expanded to a state-of-the-art facility in Oceanside, California, eight years ago.

“Our company has grown considerably over the past 13 years and much of that growth has been driven by our passion for salami-making – but it’s time for Olli to get to the next level,” said Colmignoli. “Under Tim’s leadership, we will strengthen relationships with key industry partners, while exploring new markets and focusing on new product innovation. We plan on doubling the size of this company over the next five years.”

Colmignoli will remain active in the company’s day-to-day business, serving as Olli Salumeria’s president with a key role in operations and product development. According to Colmignoli, the addition of Goldsmid as CEO is an investment into the company’s development as a mainstream CPG brand.

“Tim’s background covers many different areas of expertise within the CPG category, he knows how to take food brands to market. By optimizing our processes and focusing on distribution and retail partners, we will grow Olli into a widely distributed household brand, without sacrificing quality or profitability[,]” Colmignoli said.

The timing for Olli’s growth coincides with an uptick in consumer interest for charcuterie, which surged over 300% during the pandemic as consumers sought interesting, premium foods at home. This interest has continued post-pandemic.

“There have been several trends in protein categories over the past few years, including immense interest in charcuterie experiences,” said Goldsmid. “I see a great deal of potential to grow the top end of the protein and charcuterie categories, so partnering with retailers to offer our products and insights into these areas will allow us to capitalize on these trends.”

As the company’s new CEO, Goldsmid will join the Olli Salumeria team at the North American Convenience Store (NACS) trade show in Atlanta, Oct. 3–6. At booth #C9560, Olli will offer samples of its latest product lines, including varieties of new preservative-free Olli Salamini snacks, Olli Sliced Chubs and Olli Snack Packs. Olli will also debut several new varieties of its 2.5-ounce Snack Pack products at NACS that feature a selection of slow-cured Olli Salami, artisanal cheeses and That’s it mini fruit bars in a convenient, grab-and-go package.

For more information on Olli Salumeria, including product details and sales inquiries, visit here.

Source: Olli Salumeria