Burger promotion celebrates authentic grass-fed meat

Throughout April, the Real Burger of Earth Day promotion encourages meat eaters to consume authentic grass-fed meat. The Good Meat Project's 4th annual Real Burger of Earth Day promotion, running from April 5-26, 2025, brings together more than 54 independent farmers and ranchers, restaurants and retailers across the country to showcase the benefits of authentic grass-fed meat. Since its inception, more than 140 businesses have participated in this nationwide celebration.

"As consumers increasingly seek out transparent and authentic food choices, we're proud to collaborate with a national coalition of producers and businesses that share our commitment to elevating the visibility and access to 100% authentic grassfed meat," said Michele Thorne, executive director of The Good Meat Project. "Our Real Burger of Earth Day promotion celebrates the people and businesses that implement regenerative agricultural production practices and its positive impact on our planet and our plates."

The three-week campaign will engage consumers through social media, local promotions and an online national sweepstakes for a chance to a win a Kamado Joe 18-inch ceramic charcoal grill and a burger bundle of goodies from promotion sponsors. With dozens of businesses across the country sharing information about their farms, stores and restaurants in tandem, the Real Burger of Earth Day promotion aims to raise awareness about the benefits of authentic grass-fed meat as well as help consumers source and buy grass-fed meat where they live.

Campaign sponsors include:

Event Sponsor: TomKat Ranch Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting regenerative agriculture and sustainable food systems.

Product Sponsors: Bunzl/Koch Supplies, a distributor of food packaging and meat processor supplies; Meater, a smart meat thermometer for consumers; Redmond Real Salt, a company that produces all-natural salt, seasonings and electrolyte products; Bonjerk, a company that produces locally sourced and sustainable jerky meat snacks; and Richards Regenerative Grassfed, a regenerative farm that produces 100% grass-fed beef.

Join the celebration and learn more about 100% authentic grassfed meat Good Meat Project or The Real Burger of Earth Day.

Source: Good Meat Project