US Foods introduces private-label beef birria

Foodservice distributor US Foods Holding Corp. is launching its Spring 2025 Scoop. Building off the momentum of the company generating more than $1 billion in sales for US Foods Exclusive Brands private-label products launched in Scoop for the first time in 2024, Spring 2025 Scoop highlights 18 new products designed to provide foodservice operators with labor-saving solutions to attract and retain diners while addressing back-of-house inefficiencies.

“We are thrilled to announce that the annual sales of products launched in Scoop surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2024,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation at US Foods. “At US Foods we are committed to bringing our operators more high-quality, innovative products that will enable them to create memorable, differentiated and profitable menu offerings. In this Spring Scoop line-up we’re excited to highlight a variety of inventive and authentic flavors along with behind-the-scenes insights into the inspiration and process that our product development experts used to create the products.”

The Spring 2025 Scoop features beef birria, a traditional Mexican beef dish. Birria has already seen 19% growth over the last 12 months and is projected to grow by 114% over the next four years, according to Datassential 2024. US Foods is responding to this demand by introducing Chef’s Line All Natural Beef Birria , a labor-saving product infused with a smoky guajillo pepper flavor. To create an authentic flavor profile, US Foods product developers sampled birria from multiple sources, from food trucks to local taquerias. The result is a USDA Choice beef chuck in a blend of chilies, spices and orange juice that is versatile across a variety of Latin-inspired dishes. The product offers a clean ingredient label that has no ingredients found on the US Foods Unpronounceables List and comes fully cooked to save the operator 60 minutes of labor per case versus making from scratch, making it easier to expand menus without adding kitchen staff.

Source: US Foods