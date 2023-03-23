US Foods Holding Corp., a foodservice distributor, is announcing the launch of Spring 2023 Scoop. Themed “Stand Out from the Crowd,” Spring Scoop features 20 innovative and labor-saving products that will help operators refresh their menus through twists on classic favorites and globally influenced flavors.

“Today, diners are more interested in an intriguing new food experience than spending less while dining out, making it more important than ever that operators differentiate their menu with traffic-driving, on-trend offerings,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation for US Foods. “Seventy-six percent of diners say they are on the hunt for the next food trend when they eat out, which is why we’ve introduced unique twists on classic favorites and products with globally influenced flavors that empower our operators to build maximized menus to help drive business, and as always, save hours of labor back-of-house.” This data is according to Dataessential, October 2022.

Spring Scoop products are designed to save an operator at least 30 minutes of labor per case as compared to making the item from scratch, with some products saving up to 90 minutes or more per case. These highly versatile products can be utilized in a variety of dishes and can be stand-alone stars of the plate or ingredient bases for side dishes, appetizers and dressings.

Spring Scoop includes a variety of on-trend globally inspired menu sensations. Highlights include:

Chef’s Line All-Natural Pollo Asado: Marinated in a unique blend of ancho chiles, garlic, onion, paprika, orange and lime, this classic Mexican chicken dish has a mild and approachable profile.

Chef’s Line Panko Breaded Artichoke Quarters: Sourced and processed in Peru, these panko-breaded artichoke quarters are poised to become the next breaded portobello. Crunchy and lightly seasoned, this unique appetizer appeals to meat-eating and vegan diners alike.

Sixty-one percent of consumers say experience is the most important aspect of dining out, according to Dataessential, October 2022. Spring Scoop offers center-of-plate products to attract new diners and inspire repeat visits with unique twists on beloved classics. Highlights include:

Harbor Banks Hard Cider Battered Shrimp: The hard-cider-battered shrimp pack a punch with a crispy, golden exterior. From appetizers to tacos to salads, this elevated option brings a subtly fruity aroma and a mildly sweet flavor.

Chef’s Line All-Natural Smoked Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Pieces: The Smoked Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Pieces feature the iconic barky exterior you find on smoked brisket, with an internal smoke ring that can only come from a trained pitmaster's hardwood-smoking. Seasoned with a mild dry rub, this product can be leveraged within a variety dishes.

Molly's Kitchen Plant-Based Italian Style Meatballs: These plant-based, vegan meatballs are seasoned and formed the same way traditional Italian meatballs would be, delivering taste, texture, shape and flavor for meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans. Substitute in any traditional meatball dish including pasta, sandwiches or appetizers.

Learn more about Spring Scoop on the company’s website at usfoods.com/springscoop.

Source: US Foods