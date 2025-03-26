Girls Can Grill celebrates 10 years

Girls Can Grill is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Champion pitmaster and educator Christie Vanover launched Girls Can Grill March 27, 2015, with a mission to teach anyone – men and women alike – how to master the art of grilling. Since then, she has tested and cooked on dozens of grills for barbecue companies, developed a following across social media and built a library of approachable grilling recipes.

"I set out to prove that I could learn to grill, and I wanted to share what I learned and help others find their confidence behind the flames," said Vanover. "Ten years later, I'm honored to be part of a community that values great barbecue, no matter who's holding the tongs."

Beyond creating recipes, Vanover has made her mark as a competitive pitmaster, winning multiple state championships and earning a top-five world ranking in brisket in 2022. She's also a certified world championship barbecue judge and a contest organizer for the Kansas City Barbeque Society, where she serves on the board's organizer committee.

Vanover appeared as a contestant on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl." Guided by a dedication to education, she launched the BBQ Tips Podcast in 2024, offering weekly barbecue insights. That same year, Vanover published her first cookbook, "Holiday Grilling: 111 Recipes to Celebrate the Season," along with a series of barbecue logbooks and e-books designed to help both home cooks and competitors refine their craft.

As an advocate for the next generation of pitmasters, Vanover created a scholarship program in 2022 that provides young female competitors with funding and resources.

"Barbecue isn't about gatekeeping. It's about sharing," said Vanover. "The more we lift each other up, the better the whole community becomes."

Girls Can Grill has relationships with multiple brands in the industry, including Cowboy Charcoal, Masterbuilt, Hunsaker Smokers, Ninja Kitchen, ThermoWorks, Certified Angus Beef, Snake River Farms and Grillworks.

Vanover launched her signature barbecue rub line in March 2020 and rebranded in October 2024. Her Pork Rub was named Best Rub of 2025 by the Pitmasters Podcast.

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary, Vanover has teamed up with several brands to give away a prize pack valued at $1,600.

"One of the biggest barriers to getting started in barbecue is the cost of equipment," said Vanover. "I want to remove that obstacle for someone and help them dive into grilling with everything they need to succeed."

The prize pack includes a Masterbuilt Gravity Series 1150 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker, a Thermoworks RFX Wireless 4-Probe Starter Set, a collection of Cowboy Charcoal, plus Vanover's rubs, a signed cookbook and swag.

Source: Girls Can Grill