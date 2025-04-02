Consumers demand more animal proteins

People are eating more protein than ever before, with 61% of Americans increasing their protein intake in 2024 versus just 48% who did so in 2019 according to the 2025 Cargill Protein Profile, an annual trends report that provides a comprehensive look at trends in protein consumption for the year ahead.

This year’s report also found that animal proteins like beef, chicken and eggs are the preferred protein sources for most consumers due to their taste, nutrition and versatility. The research – from Cargill’s North American Food Business Marketing and Insights team – reveals more than 75% of people typically include animal protein in their evening meals, with 74% saying eating meat is an important part of their diet.

At the same time, how consumers eat protein is also evolving. Social media is driving food experimentation from secret menus at foodservice chains to high-protein diets with the influence of diet trends including “carnivore diets,” which are meat-based diets. Inflation is reshaping how value is defined, and snacking is fueling protein’s expansion across the category. As a result, brands, retailers and foodservice operators can adapt to meet these changing demands by delivering protein-forward solutions that balance affordability, quality and innovation.

Many consumers are seeking out protein on labels, with 57% of those who look at nutrition labels checking for protein content. For Millennials and Gen Z, protein is becoming vital beyond traditional meals, as on-the-go formats like handhelds become consumer staples.

Even as shoppers tighten budgets, they continue to prioritize high-quality protein experiences. Many are buying in bulk and freezing portions to manage costs, while others are splurging on restaurant-quality cuts for at-home indulgence. For retailers and foodservice operators, this dual dynamic presents an opportunity to provide both value and premium offerings — with research showing strong demand for pre-marinated proteins, heat-and-serve options and premium but accessible cuts like steak.

With 52% of people trying new foods from the influence of social media, digital platforms like TikTok and Instagram are fueling the rise of high-protein lifestyles, global flavors and creative meal solutions. Gen Z is leading the charge, embracing bold and multicultural protein meals. Meanwhile, GLP-1 users are shifting portion sizes, seeking smaller high-protein meals that satisfy without excess calories. These emerging subcultures are opening new opportunities for brands and retailers to cater to diverse and evolving protein needs.

“How consumers think about and engage with protein is evolving, and that presents new opportunities across the food industry,” said Gonzalo Petschen, group president for Cargill North American Food Business. “Whether it’s developing high-protein snacks, offering convenient meal solutions, or tapping into social media-driven food trends, our goal is to help our customers stay ahead of what’s next while delivering on consumer demands.”

With protein remaining essential in consumers’ diets, retailers, foodservice operators and brands have the opportunity to innovate, refine offerings and better connect with shoppers looking for both value and quality.

Source: Cargill