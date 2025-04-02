Ruiz Foods appoints SVP of retail business

Mexican food manufacturer Ruiz Food Products is appointing Jennifer Ginnetti as the company's senior vice president, retail business unit. Ginnetti joins Ruiz Foods from Nestle USA, where she served as vice president of marketing for US pizza in its pizza and snacking division.

“Jennifer is an experienced and innovative marketing leader who understands how to build food brands in complex environments. We’re eager to have her help Ruiz Foods continue on the journey of making great food and introducing innovation that delights our customers and consumers,” said Kimberli Carroll, Ruiz Foods president and CEO.

Ginnetti served in several marketing leadership roles during her decade with Nestle USA. As vice president of marketing for its US pizza business she improved product quality, launched a variety of new innovations, reduced manufacturing complexity and maximized return on investment.

At Ruiz Foods, Ginnetti will be responsible for fostering the El Monterey brand strategy and sales execution that align with its vision of sustained growth and innovation. As senior vice president of the retail business unit at Ruiz Foods, Ginnetti will lead the marketing and sales teams.

“I have a tremendous respect for the Ruiz Foods team, and I am thrilled to bring my experience and passion for growing brands to its Retail Business Unit,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Miami University, School of Business Administration in Oxford, Ohio.

Source: Ruiz Foods Products Inc.