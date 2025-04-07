ARU launches Farm, Ranch, and Rural Estates insurance product

Speciality property insurance solutions company ARU launches its new Farm, Ranch, & Rural Estates insurance product on Cogitate's DigitalEdge Insurance Platform. The implementation of DigitalEdge Policy and Billing was completed in 17 weeks.

ARU's latest insurance offering is available across the continental US, with initial target occupancies including row crop, beef cattle, hay/sod, gentleman farm, vegetable growers, aquaculture and poultry/hog confinement.. By leveraging Cogitate's advanced digital core platform and ecosystem of pre-integrated third-party data and solution providers, ARU is delivering a streamlined, user-friendly experience for brokers and underwriters addressing farm risks of all sizes, ages and risk profiles.

William Johnson III, CEO and co-funder of ARU, said, "We are thrilled to have launched the US's first and only national E&S Farm, Ranch, and Rural Estates package product on Cogitate's platform. Leveraging modern technology is a core component of our strategy, and by harnessing Cogitate's advanced capabilities, we have been able to bring our proprietary product to the market in record time."

"We are very excited to support ARU in its journey to modernize its operations and user experience on DigitalEdge Policy and Billing. It has been great to partner with ARU to introduce this important new line of business to the market," said Cogitate's CEO and Co-Founder, Arvind Kaushal.

Source: Cogitate