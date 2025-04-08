Smashburger debuts Jalapeno BBQ Bacon Stack Smash

Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsBeefBurgersBacon

Limited-time menu addition features Applewood-smoked bacon, sliced jalapenos, sweet and smoky barbecue sauce and American cheese, all layered on a Certified Angus Beef patty.

Photo credit: Smashburger

April 8, 2025

Fast-casual burger brand Smashburger is introducing a new menu item: the Jalapeno BBQ Bacon Stack Smash, a limited-time creation inspired by the top three best-selling burgers on the Smashburger menu.

This stacked burger features Applewood-smoked bacon, sliced jalapenos, sweet and smoky barbecue sauce and American cheese, all layered on a Certified Angus Beef patty.

"At Smashburger, we know our guests appreciate big, satisfying flavors, and the new Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack is a celebration of their top picks," said Jim Sullivan, president at Smashburger. "By bringing together the best elements of our Bacon Stack Smash, Spicy Jalapeño Smash, and BBQ Bacon Smash, we've created something bold, indulgent, and uniquely Smashburger."

Source: Smashburger

