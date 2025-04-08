A conversation on USPOULTRY Foundation school grants with Barbara Jenkins

National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Barbara Jenkins, vice president of education and student programs/executive director at USPOULTRY Foundation, as they discuss the foundation's school grant programs, which have donated money to the poultry science departments of more than a dozen colleges while influencing students toward careers in the meat industry.

In this interview, Jenkins discusses how the grants work, the most important facts she wishes students were aware of regarding the meat industry, and the biggest misconceptions the public has about poultry sciences.