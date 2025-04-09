College students seek out high protein, functional foods

Today's college students are redefining campus dining, prioritizing functional eating, high-protein foods and athletic performance-based meals while seeking greater accessibility to trending foods and global flavors, according to the 2025 Campus Dining Index from Chartwells Higher Education. With insights from more than 93,000 students, faculty and staff at colleges and universities nationwide, Chartwells' Campus Dining Index is one of the largest annual surveys exploring the latest dietary, food and dining program preferences in the US.

Students are increasingly focused on balanced nutrition, with a strong emphasis on fueling the body and mind. The index identified athletic performance (21%) as a top preference – in fact, the desire for athletic performance-based meals has surged 61% year over year. Recently, Chartwells launched the Performance Circle, a performance-focused dining program aimed at empowering students to succeed both athletically and academically. "Everything in moderation" (29%) and high protein (21%) eating habits are also in demand among college diners looking for well-rounded meals.

Other popular preferences include carnivore (19%), a segment of students who prioritize high-protein, meat-centric meals, along with functional eating (18%), non-processed foods (10%) and dairy-free options (10%). These insights will shape fall menu creations and dining experiences on campuses across the country, with Chartwells programs like United Table and Social House already catering to students who want diverse, tailored meal choices.

"We recognize that students' food preferences are constantly evolving, and are committed to providing inclusive menus and dining options that support their unique needs," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "From accommodating distinct nutritional requirements to creating spaces for students to connect through the foods they love, we continue to innovate in ways that promote the well-being of every student."

College diners are looking for more than just nutrition–they want flavorful, trending foods and customizable options. The most in-demand foods that students want to see more of on campus include pho, ramen, and made-to-order noodles (22%), authentic Mexican food (19%) and sushi (17%).

"Today's students are more food-savvy than ever, and they crave global flavors, fresh ingredients, and tailor-made meals," said Joe Labombarda, senior vice president of culinary at Chartwells Higher Education. "By introducing trend-forward items and new retail concepts that speak to what we heard, we're ensuring students have access to foods and dining experiences that excite them and meet their needs."

Source: Chartwells Higher Education