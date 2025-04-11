Texas A&M University wins poultry judging contest

Seven universities recently participated in the 76th US Poultry & Egg Association Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, held at Mississippi State University. Texas A&M University won the high team overall category, and the University of Arkansas took second place. Additionally, Reagan Barnett from TAMU won the high individual overall category, with Andy Cornell from U of A finishing second.

The program also recognized Dennis Mason from U of A, a long-time poultry judging contest coach for nearly 50 years, on his upcoming retirement.

“Congratulations to the high team overall and high individual overall category winners, and to all of the teams that participated. After a long-standing contest at Louisiana State University, MSU hosted its first USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest, and it was a great turnout. We thank MSU for stepping up to support the continuation of the program. We also thank Mr. Mason for his continued support and all his years of service,” said USPOULTRY Foundation Executive Director Barbara Jenkins.

The contest is part of the USPOULTRY Foundation's comprehensive student outreach program, established to enhance young people's interest in the poultry industry and encourage student enrollment in poultry science and related studies.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association