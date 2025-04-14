NPB's David Newman discusses the Taste What Pork Can Do campaign

National Pork Board Senior Vice President of Market Growth David Newman says NPB's new Taste What Pork Can Do campaign is built on extensive market research data, targeting Gen Z and Millennials' preferences for flavor and convenience.

NPB market research suggests younger consumer demographics are eating significantly less pork overall. NPB's new marketing effort aims to reverse declining pork consumption among younger generations.

The campaign will employ a digital-focused approach, emphasizing pork's versatility across cuisines and product types,

NPB's long-term strategy with the promotion is to boost domestic demand, aligning with retail/foodservice partners Newman says the Taste What Pork Can Do promotional campaign will focus on cuisines (such as Asian or Mexican) rather than specific cuts.

Although younger consumers are eating less pork overall, NPB's promo will target products such as ground pork and value-added /processed items that resonate with younger consumers (including bacon, pepperoni, ham and sausage). This “whole hog approach” will leverage demand for processed items to promote fresh pork, Newman says.











