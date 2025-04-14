Red Robin introduces pork nachos

Starting April 28, Red Robin introduces new seasonal items for the summer, including the Backyard BBQ Pork Burger and Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos. The new burger features hickory-smoked pulled pork, Whiskey River BBQ sauce, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar, onion straws, pickles and mayo. The new nachos feature Red Robin's Yukon Chips stacked with hickory-smoked pulled pork, drizzled with New Belgium Fat Tire Beer Cheese Bacon Fondue, Whiskey River BBQ sauce and ranch, topped with jalapenos.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is celebrating National Burger Month with the launch of the Bottomless Burger Pass. Customers who purchase this limited-time offer will receive an exclusive black-and-gold card in the mail for redemption from May 1-31, 2025. Red Robin's Bottomless Burger Pass is redeemable for one gourmet burger served with a bottomless side each day of the month of May.

"With more than 20 gourmet burgers on our menu, Red Robin is the authority on a great burger experience," said G.J. Hart, president and CEO of Red Robin. "That's why this National Burger Month, we're offering unbeatable value with a month's worth of burgers for just $20. The Bottomless Burger Pass, Backyard BBQ Pork Burger and Red Robin Royalty Sweepstakes allow guests even more ways to enjoy our enhanced menu featuring juicy, flattop-grilled gourmet burgers and premium ingredients, giving them every reason to keep feeding their burger obsession at Red Robin."

From May 1-31, 2025, Red Robin Royalty members will have the chance to win free burgers for a year. Royalty members will be automatically entered to win along with other prizes by purchasing both a burger and a beverage while logged into their account during the month. A total of 12 winners will be selected at random.

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers