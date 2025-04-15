Chili's adds new Big QP burger to 3 For Me menu

Chili's Grill & Bar is adding its Big QP burger to its 3 For Me menu to showcase value. Additionally, Chili's is offering an in-person limited-time pop-up experience called Fast Food Financing.

On April 16 and 17, 2025, consumers can stop by the pop-up experience in New York City. Located next to a popular fast food restaurant, Chili's Fast Food Financing was created with one mission in mind: to be the solution to the insanity of today's high fast-food prices. The immersive experience is designed to simulate a financing store experience.

"We believe Chili's 3 For Me menu, starting at just $10.99, has been the best value in the industry since we introduced it in 2022, and we just made it even better with the new Big QP burger, featuring a fast food flavor profile our guests will recognize," said George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer. "But for those times when you can't get to a Chili's and find yourself settling for the drive-thru, we opened Fast Food Financing to help customers in their time of need."

The Big QP burger features familiar fast-food flavors with two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles and diced onions. The Big QP is available at Chili's locations nationwide as part of the 3 For Me menu, featuring bottomless chips and salsa, an unlimited fountain drink and the Big QP with fries.

The Big QP joins Chili's 3 For Me menu alongside the Big Smasher, which was introduced in 2024.

Source: Chili's Grill & Bar