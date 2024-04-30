Chili's Grill & Bar sees fast-food fans growing frustrated with the rising cost of fast-food combo meals. In response, Chili's is revising its Chili's 3 For Me menu with new additions starting at $10.99, including a new Crispy Chicken sandwich, and most notably a new burger titled the Big Smasher.

Chili's Big Smasher, the brand's first burger innovation in three years, features flavors fast-food customers will recognize. This offering features diced red onions, lettuce, pickles, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese and a nearly half-pound, hand-smashed burger patty.

"We know diners are experiencing sticker shock from the rising cost of fast food, with little change to the actual quantity or quality of fast food combo meals," said George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer. "We believe that Chili's 3 For Me offers better value than you'll find in any drive-thru and, with the all-new Big Smasher burger, we just made the 3 for Me even better. We believe our guests can enjoy better quality, better pricing and a better experience every time."

In addition to new menu items, Chili's is releasing three new TV and digital advertisements showing the ways in which Chili's 3 For Me offers better value than fast food.

Chili's is also challenging fans on X to share why Chili's is better than fast food. People who share their review by quote retweeting and using #Chilis3ForMeRescue could win a gift card to cover a $10.99 3 For Me meal during their next visit to Chili's

Chili's new Big Smasher burger and Crispy Chicken sandwich are available as part of Chili's 3 For Me menu in participating restaurants nationwide beginning April 29.

Source: Chili's Grill & Bar