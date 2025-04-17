Subway Meatier Shower offers free double meat on subs during Lyrid Meteor Shower

A meteor shower of a different kind is entering Earth's atmosphere: the Subway Meatier Shower.

During the Lyrid Meteor Shower April 16-29, 2025, Subway is offering its MVP Rewards members free double meat on sandwiches.

Each day during the Meatier Shower, Subway will rain down major savings on its biggest fans with a digital coupon for free double meat on any sandwich – delivered straight to every MVP Rewards member's account.

Source: Subway Restaurants