Subway Meatier Shower offers free double meat on subs during Lyrid Meteor Shower
Promo delivers digital coupon for free double meat on any sandwich to MVP Rewards members.
A meteor shower of a different kind is entering Earth's atmosphere: the Subway Meatier Shower.
During the Lyrid Meteor Shower April 16-29, 2025, Subway is offering its MVP Rewards members free double meat on sandwiches.
Each day during the Meatier Shower, Subway will rain down major savings on its biggest fans with a digital coupon for free double meat on any sandwich – delivered straight to every MVP Rewards member's account.
Source: Subway Restaurants
