Meat and Poultry Industry NewsDeli

Subway Meatier Shower offers free double meat on subs during Lyrid Meteor Shower

Promo delivers digital coupon for free double meat on any sandwich to MVP Rewards members.

By Industry News
Subway logo 2022
April 17, 2025

A meteor shower of a different kind is entering Earth's atmosphere: the Subway Meatier Shower.

During the Lyrid Meteor Shower April 16-29, 2025, Subway is offering its MVP Rewards members free double meat on sandwiches.

Each day during the Meatier Shower, Subway will rain down major savings on its biggest fans with a digital coupon for free double meat on any sandwich – delivered straight to every MVP Rewards member's account.

Source: Subway Restaurants

KEYWORDS: foodservice limited time offer promotions Subway

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • July 25, 2025

    Meat Industry Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

    During the reception on July 25, the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will explore the industry’s recent advancements and provide insight into what they believe will propel the meat and poultry industries forward. The National Provisioner commemorates these leaders with our industry’s highest honor. 
View AllSubmit An Event

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY