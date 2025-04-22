National Restaurant Association Show showcases fungi protein innovations

Food company Nature’s Fynd is showcasing new Fy Bites for foodservice, made with nutritional fungi protein, at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show at booth 1385 in the Organic & Natural Pavilion, South Hall.

Fy Bites feature Fy Protein, a complete vegan protein with vegetables, spices and herbs, featuring 14 grams of protein and five grams of fiber.

This offering comes in four globally inspired flavors: Herby Thai, infused with kale, carrots and a blend of Thai-inspired spices; Spicy Indian, featuring hints of curry and warming spice; Savory Italian, featuring basil, rosemary and oregano; and Zesty Greek, featuring Mediterranean flavors of oregano and garlic.

Big 9 allergen-free, gluten-free certified, vegan and certified kosher, Fy Bites can be prepared in a deep fryer or baked in a convection oven, offering chefs speed, convenience and menu versatility. Fy Bites are available as a 10-pound bulk case.

“With the rise of flexitarian dining and demand for clean-label, protein alternatives, Fy Bites ... provide foodservice operators with innovative, nutrient-dense solutions that elevate their menus while simplifying operations,” said Karuna Rawal, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Nature’s Fynd. “We’re thrilled to bring these fungi-powered innovations to the National Restaurant Association Show and look forward to partnering with chefs to create delicious, nutritious meals that are gentler on our planet.”

Source: Nature's Fynd