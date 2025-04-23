Meat Institute honors advancements in worker safety, environment, health and wellness

The Meat Institute recently recognized more than 200 meat and poultry facilities at the 2025 Environmental, Labor and Safety+ Conference in Charlotte, N.C., for continuous industry improvements in the areas of environment, worker safety and health and wellness.

“These companies are stand out examples of the work and the investments the meat and poultry industry makes in improving worker safety, the environment and the health of the people and communities where they operate,” said Meat Institute CEO Julie Anna Potts, Ppesident and CEO of the Meat Institute. “The awards recognize member achievements but also demonstrate to others in the industry and meat value chain the benefits of new technologies, procedures and innovations.”

The Worker Safety Recognition Awards honor facilities that have achieved a high level of safety performance as part of the continuing effort to reduce occupational injury and illness. The awards are based on a National Safety Council evaluation of each eligible establishment's actual safety performance as well as its implementation of various key components of an effective safety and health program. The NSC staff examined Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Total Recordable Cases rate and the rate for Cases with Days Away From Work, Job Transfer, or Restriction data for each facility. Award winners are listed here.

Health and Wellness Awards are granted to companies’ that improve health and wellness in their local and corporate communities. Award winners include SugarCreek Packing, Omaha Steaks International and Marcus Technologies.

Environmental Recognition Awards were developed to provide recognition of a company's dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems; award winners are listed here.

The Environmental Achievement Awards are for innovative leadership and progress in emissions reduction, energy conservation, packaging/food waste reduction, technological innovation and water conservation. JBS USA received first place in water conservation, while Smithfield Foods received first place for packaging and/or food waste reduction. Fresh Mark took home top honors for technological innovation, while JBS Foods Canada took first place for energy conservation. Top honors for emissions reduction went to OSI Group.

Source: Meat Institute