Lamb ravioli wins Texas Lamb Jam

The 2025 Austin Lamb Jam event on April 16, 2025, was a successful, sold-out event, celebrating American lamb through a curated tasting experience featuring eight Austin chefs. The event welcomed several Texas lamb producers, along with Austin-based influencers, food media and culinary personalities, helping expand the event’s reach and amplify American lamb messaging through local networks and social media coverage.

At the event, Austin-area chefs vied for 2025 Austin Lamb Jam honors in the chef competition, offering eight American lamb creations created by Foreign & Domestic, KG BBQ, El Naranjo, Holiday, Olamaie, Gina’s on Congress, Micklethwait Craft Meats and El Alma.

Austin’s Lamb Jam Master Winner was Chef Sarah Heard of Foreign & Domestic with her award-winning dish: whey-braised lamb neck ravioli. The winning dish was voted on by attendees as the crowd favorite.

“The Austin Lamb Jam experience was a great gathering of producers, chefs, and consumers enjoying delicious American Lamb dishes,” said ALB chairman Jeff Ebert. “I encourage producers to attend Lamb Jam events and similar festivals in their local markets to connect with consumers and influencers.”

Through September 2025, Lamb Jam will visit seven cities across the country, promoting American lamb with live tasting events in each market. Upcoming Lamb Jam events will be held in Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Boston and Denver

Lamb Jam supports World Central Kitchen with a portion of proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales going directly to the organization.

Source: American Lamb Board