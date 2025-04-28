Freddy's launches BBQ Brisket Steakburger

Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is launching a new BBQ Brisket Steakburger through Aug. 26, 2025, at participating Freddy's locations nationwide.

The cooked-to-order BBQ Brisket Steakburger is made with sliced brisket pit-smoked for 16 hours, on top of two Freddy's steakburger patties with American cheese, pickles and onion on a King's Hawaiian bun with smoky barbecue sauce.

"Freddy's newest BBQ Brisket Steakburger is a delicious combination of bold, smoky flavors with tender, pit-smoked brisket layered on top of our signature steakburger patties. Each bite delivers a perfectly savory taste with a hint of sweetness from the BBQ sauce and soft and pillowy King's Hawaiian bun," said Erin Walter, Freddy's CMO. "Whether you're a longtime FredHead, a BBQ lover, or visiting us for the first time, this burger is a must-try!"

Source: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers