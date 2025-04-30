Smith Packing LLC recalls sausage and sliced meat and poultry products

Smith Packing LLC, a Utica, N.Y., establishment, is recalling approximately 18,792 pounds of various ready-to-eat sausage and sliced meat and poultry products due to sodium nitrite levels that exceed the regulatory limit, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced April 29, 2025.

The ready-to-eat sausage and sliced meat and poultry items were produced on various dates between February 19, 2025, and April 24, 2025. The following products subject to recall can be found by clicking on the following links (view products and labels).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4578” or “P-4578” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in New York.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints of products that were off-taste and off-color.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in institutional and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume or use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA FSIS