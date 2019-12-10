Keynote speaker announced for 2020 FPSA Annual Conference

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) announced Jim Donald, Co-Chairman of the Board of Albertson’s, former CEO of Starbucks, & former CEO of Extended Stay Hotels, and former CEO of Pathmark Supermarkets, as the keynote speaker for the 2020 FPSA Annual Conference taking place March 4-6 at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The former CEO of Starbucks, Pathmark Supermarkets, and Extended Stay Hotels, and currently the co-chairman of the board of Albertson’s, Jim Donald is a seasoned executive with a distinguished career in retail. He was named one of the “Top 25 CEOs in the World” by The Best Practice Institute and one of Business Travel News’ “25 Most Influential Business Travel Executives” in 2013. Donald earned a reputation for turning around financially ailing companies early in his career. It was this reputation that prompted Extended Stay Hotels to seek him out after emerging from its bankruptcy proceedings in 2010. The hiring marked the rare choice of an outsider to lead a U.S. hotel company, and he led its successful $565 million IPO. Donald’s personal, hands-on approach to leadership is what is driving the rehabilitation of the world’s largest hotel operator, and during his keynote he will share the leadership and management techniques that have earned him his stellar reputation.

“Jim Donald brings to our audience a vast wealth of successful experience from the retail food industry and has been recognized as a top leader in our time,” said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. “Not only did Jim lead prominent companies such as Starbucks, Albertson’s Pathmark and Haggen Food & Pharmacy, these companies experienced record financial performance thanks to leadership that leveraged innovation, quality, service, strong relationships within the community, and risk-taking with the freedom to fail. It is this unique perspective and his lessons learned that Jim will share with our Attendees at this year’s Conference.”

“In addition to our excellent speakers, this year’s Conference schedule once again promises a number of opportunities that will help FPSA members to expand their network,” said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. “This will include a variety of breakout sessions, meetings, roundtables and social events of our Industry Councils and Networks throughout the three-day event, including an Orientation Breakfast that will help Attendees better understand the Conference format and take advantage of everything the FPSA Conference has to offer.”

As always, the 2020 Annual Conference will feature breakout sessions for all major industry segments including meat, dairy, beverage, bakery, prepared foods and pet food, as well as a Food Safety & Sanitary Design Forum including a handful of food safety professionals from all segments of the food processing industry.

Registration for the 2020 FPSA Annual Conference is now open with an early-bird rate of $1,055 for FPSA members and $1,300 for non-members. Additionally, there is a special promotional rate for any first-time Network attendees of $595. Anyone interested in attending can register on-line at www.fpsa.org.

Source: FPSA