AAMP seeking candidates for internship program

Last year, the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) launched an internship program last year to provide opportunities for students and recent graduates to gain additional knowledge and experience in the meat industry.

Several students have successfully completed internships with some of AAMP’s processor members. Both internship and full-time job opportunities are available at local AAMP member businesses across the country, according to Nelson Gaydos, AAMP’s outreach specialist. Gaydos, who oversees program, is currently gathering the names of both students and processors interested in participating.

Internship benefits include:

Exposure to another side of the meat industry

Connect with small businesses and the local food movement

Gain experience in every facet of the meat industry

Hands-on experience with: slaughter, fabrication, further processing, HACCP, cleaning, sanitation, and more!

Gaydos said, “We expect the summer [May-August] to be the most popular for students, but semester long internships could be arranged. We intend on setting it up in a way that a student and processor(s) can make the internship into whatever fits both parties. Students could even have an internship with multiple businesses in the same area, if they wish.”

It is the responsibility of the host processor to provide the student with appropriate wages, housing, and a defined time of the internship.

Students must be at least 18 years of age to participate and be able to provide their own transportation to and from the internship. To learn more, visit www.aamp.com/internship, or contact Nelson at 717-367-1168 or nelson@aamp.com.