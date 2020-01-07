Impossible Foods adds plant-based “pork” products

This week at the International Consumer Electronics Show, Impossible Foods is serving up Impossible Pork Made from Plants and Impossible Sausage Made from Plants -- the startup’s first all-new products since the blockbuster Impossible Burger debuted in 2016.

The company says that, like ground meat from pigs, Impossible Pork is characterized by its mild savory flavor, adding delicate depth and umami richness without being gamey or overpowering.

In addition to providing an exclusive first taste of Impossible Pork at CES, Impossible Foods is launching Impossible Sausage -- a juicy, savory meat that pairs perfectly with traditional breakfast accompaniments or steals the show as a center-of-the-plate delicacy at any meal. The plant-based, pre-seasoned product can be used in any recipe or dish that calls for animal-derived sausage.

Impossible Sausage will debut in late January exclusively at 139 Burger King restaurants in five test regions: Savannah, Georgia; Lansing, Michigan; Springfield, Illinois; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Montgomery, Alabama. The all-new, limited-time-only Impossible Croissan’wich features a toasted croissant, egg, cheese and a seasoned plant-based sausage from Impossible Foods. This test makes Burger King restaurants the first restaurant to sell Impossible Sausage in a breakfast sandwich.

Source: Impossible Foods