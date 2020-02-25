Jim Bowling joins CMS Solutions & Logistics’ Sales Division

CMS Solutions & Logistics has added Jim Bowling to its Sales Division.

Bowling has nearly 35 years of experience in the poultry industry. He and a partner began Diversified Machine Products, a poultry processing equipment company, in 1987. They sold Diversified in 2010 to a national poultry equipment manufacturer and he served as its general manager until joining CMS.

“Jim has a lot of experience in sales and manufacturing,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “Working with major manufacturers and large poultry processors, Jim brings valuable insight and technical knowledge to his new position.”

In his role at CMS, Bowling will work in sales support, assisting the sales and manufacturing divisions. He has a strong background in overhead conveyance and water reuse equipment.

“I’m excited to be here and ready to help with anything I can do,” Bowling said. “If it’s sales or production, I’m here to help.”

For more information, visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.