Supplier News

Multi-Conveyor manufactures pallet unloading conveyor

Multiconveyor pallet conveyor
March 5, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Multi-Conveyor
Reprints
No Comments

Multi-Conveyor recently built a 48" wide stainless steel constructed chain conveyor system to move both empty and full pallets over seven (7) separate conveyor sections totaling over 40 ft. of over-under conveyance.

Operators load full pallets onto the upper level where the pallet advances through two staging zones, controlled by photo-eyes, to the unloading zone. Operators then manually unload the cases from the pallets.

When cleared, empty pallets advance by operator control activation to a pneumatic pivot conveyor, advancing to an end stop with bumpers to position the empty pallets for the pivot down and reverse travel direction.

Pallets travel back to the beginning of the line, exiting off a stainless steel roller discharge chute directly onto the floor where operators remove them from the system.

Multi-Conveyor provided standalone electrical controls for the entire pallet conveyor system including a UL Listed control panel with through-door disconnect, Allen Bradley CompactLogix processor, PowerFlex 525 VFD’s, PLC safety relay, PanelView Plus-7 touch-screen display and e-stops. The system is designed to run at 30 FPM with zoned accumulation.

For more information visit www.multi-conveyor.com.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Hygiena launches BAX System DNA Cleanup kit that eliminates contaminant DNA and allows for more accurate PCR detection

Grundfos launches Machine Health solution to optimize pumps and systems

The Flexible Packaging Association launches new website

Capra Foods recognized by Whole Foods Market for commitment to environmental sustainability

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.