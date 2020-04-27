Efficient x-ray technologies provide solutions in era of greater sustainability

As COVID-19 reshapes the international manufacturing landscape, food and beverage companies are looking at ways to optimize their production efficiencies. Striving to maximize resources and provide products in the safest way, many manufacturers are simultaneously seeking ways to improve the sustainability of their operations, including their use of inspection systems.

The pandemic underscores the interconnectedness of the world and the link between health, safety and sustainability. Those priorities are indeed important to those who buy and consume foods, too: according to market research by Nielsen, 81% of consumers say that companies should help improve the environment.

Driven by the collective push for greener practices and their own interest in boosting efficiencies, food and beverage companies are changing their practices, from eco-friendlier packaging materials and formats to the use of energy-saving inspection technologies. Manufacturers can use x-ray systems to help ensure the safety and quality of their products while also being mindful of their carbon footprint, including their use of energy.

One example is the new EPX100 from Eagle Product Inspection, an x-ray system with an advanced 20-watt low power generator that eliminates traditional air conditioner cooling. The compact machine is an energy-saving solution for small to mid-sized manufacturers, contract packagers, seasonal operators and global companies looking to standardize their equipment. The EPX100 also allows for flexibility in product application, another way to streamline production. It is also available in a compact format, the EPX100-S, can be easily integrated into an existing production line where space is at a premium.

Beyond energy efficiency, Eagle’s versatile x-ray machines are designed to inspect products in a wide range of package types. Companies seeking alternatives to plastic, for example, can utilize the same x-ray systems to find and reject contaminants and perform important quality checks in packages made from compostable and biodegradable materials or in traditional cartons and boxes, glass and tall rigid containers.

As more manufacturers are steering towards glass packaging that is recyclable or reusable, the new Eagle QuadView-Short can effectively detect glass contaminants in an array of glass bottles. The system also simultaneously conducts quality checks such as fill level.

Another way to improve sustainability is by investing in machines that are robust and reliable. “Less downtime, due to solid construction, quick and easy sanitation and strong service and training support also maximize efficiencies and conserve resources,” says Christy Draus, Marketing Manager for Eagle Product Inspection. “When manufacturers are looking for ways to cut their carbon footprint, they don’t have to cut corners in protecting their products and brands.”

