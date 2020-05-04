Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus CoverageExpert Commentary
Processing plants must shift COVID-19 focus to ventilation, breakrooms, locker rooms

May 4, 2020
Andy Hanacek sits down with Andrew Lorenz, We R Food Safety, to discuss solutions for meat and poultry processing plants with regard to preventing the spread of COVID-19, focusing less on the plant floor and more on common areas. This is Part 1 of a two-part interview with Lorenz.

Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓

 

