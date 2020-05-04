Processing plants must shift COVID-19 focus to ventilation, breakrooms, locker rooms

Andy Hanacek sits down with Andrew Lorenz, We R Food Safety, to discuss solutions for meat and poultry processing plants with regard to preventing the spread of COVID-19, focusing less on the plant floor and more on common areas. This is Part 1 of a two-part interview with Lorenz.

