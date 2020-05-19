Gratitude Health announces launch of "Prime Chop” Online Direct to consumer meat & seafood brand

Gratitude Health Inc. through its recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, Home Bistro Inc., announced the launch of Prime Chop, its latest online product offering that provides the finest beef, poultry, pork, ribs, ham, seafood as well as cooked appetizers, side dishes and desserts, direct-to-consumer at affordable prices. Prime Chop products are available at www.primechop.co.

Gratitude Health CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, “As the demand for home delivered food continues to grow, we decided to complement Home Bistro’s offering of fully cooked gourmet meals with prime raw meats and seafood, utilizing the online direct-to-consumer model.” Duchman added, “Given the current exposure issues of shopping in brick and mortar stores and the pending risk of meat shortages during the COVID19 pandemic, our Prime Chop offering will provide consumers with a source of affordable high quality meats and seafood shipped directly to their homes. We expect Prime Chop will develop into a significant contributor to the Company’s revenue growth.”

Source: Gratitude Health