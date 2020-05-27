Omaha Steaks provides millions of meals through Feeding America

Omaha Steaks announced that they have exceeded their Feeding America fundraising campaign goal, raising over $161,000 on a goal of $150,000, which launched in April and will continue to run through June 6. The partnership was kicked off when Omaha Steaks donated 100,000 servings of protein through the Feeding America network of food banks.

Specially curated Omaha Steaks packages include a donation to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that provide over 4.3 billion meals every year throughout the United States.

“Omaha Steaks and their customers have helped Feeding America deliver over 1.6 million meals to help families in need. Plus, the need is even greater this year, with food banks reporting an average of 60 percent increase in demand for food assistance,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “Product and monetary donations from companies like Omaha Steaks have helped us distribute more than three times the number of meals to food banks, compared to this time last year.”

The need for protein is even greater, of the 5 billion pounds of food sourced and distributed by Feeding America, only 32.5 million pounds are animal protein, that is less than ¾ of a pound annually of meat, chicken or seafood provided to each person who visits a member food bank.

“By donating protein and launching this fundraising project, we are proud to help provide meals to families during this difficult and unprecedented time of need,” said Todd Simon, Senior Vice President and fifth-generation family owner of Omaha Steaks. “With school closures and job uncertainty, food banks are more important than ever and we decided to support Feeding America so they can continue to meet the need in communities across our country when they need it most.”

The Omaha Steaks + Feeding America packages will be available online or by calling 1-800-960-8400 through June 6. For more information, visit OmahaSteaks.com/FeedingAmerica.

Source: Omaha Steaks