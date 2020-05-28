KML Stand-Out Mounted Bearings offer sanitation protection against bacteria and other potential contaminants in food & beverage applications

KML Bearing USA meets the need for greater sanitation in food and beverage manufacturing with its Stand-Out Mounted Bearings that incorporate a Poly-Guard IP69K Sealing System, offering the highest level of sanitary enclosure in high-moisture applications. As federal agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) place a higher emphasis on sanitation methods, especially in the wake of COVID-19, the Stand-Out Mounted Bearings provide outstanding protection against possible contaminations linked to salmonella and E. coli as well as other bacteria and toxins. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 1 in 6 Americans get sick from contaminated foods or beverages annually.

Bacteria thrive in warm and wet environments, such as those found in food and beverage manufacturing. The next-generation design of KML’s Stand-Out Mounted Bearing eliminates edge seams and crevices at bearing mountings that frequently harbor bacteria. Seams also are reduced to self-draining cylindrical posts. In addition, the hygienic bearing design eliminates the need to fabricate and weld clearance spacers to reduce time and money.

The proprietary Poly-Guard IP69K Sealing System makes the Stand-Out Mounted Bearings water-tight; the seal kit passed tests of 1500 PSI without any ingress of water. The Poly-Guard IP69K Sealing System also prevents the ingress of dust and harmful bacteria, especially during high-velocity, high-temperature chemical washdowns mandated by the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Besides, the seal helps prevent corrosion of the critical bearing surfaces while reducing chemical damage and embrittlement to critical sealing surfaces.

“While the “stand-out” posts of the bearing create fewer contact points and seams between the bearing and the conveyor, the sealing system prevents water and contaminants from entering the bearing cavity, a harborage place for bacteria to grow unnoticed,” notes Francis Mashintonio, National Sales Director, KML Bearing USA. “By incorporating the Poly-Guard IP69K Seal System with the Stand-Out Mounted Bearing, KML offers a forward-looking solution that meets the strict sanitary requirements of the FSMA.”

Unsealed bearings have a greater chance of spreading bacteria such as E. coli to processed foods due to cross-contact contamination, which can result in life-threatening infection when consumed. In addition to losing money due to product recalls and fines, manufacturers can lose brand reputation among consumers. The Hygienic Stand-Out Mounted Bearings help prevent the threat of bacteria by offering cleanability unmatched by other mounting bearing designs. In fact, the bearing operating area can be moved further away from the critical food contact product area.

KML Hygienic Stand-Out Mounted Bearings are currently used in product handling systems for food and bakery manufacturers, sanitary tray-loading equipment for bread, chocolate and ice cream production as well as conveyor systems used in meat, poultry, candy, milk, and dairy food production. For more information, visit https://www.kmlbearingusa.com/products/stainless-steel-thermoplastic-corrosion-resistant/stainless-steel-mounted-bearing-units/stainless-steel-stand-out-mounted-bearings/