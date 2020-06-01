Fettuccini Alfredo meals recalled due to allergen

Nestle Prepared Foods Company, a Jonesboro, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 29,002 pounds of chicken product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo because the product contains undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo is not supposed to contain chicken and chicken does not appear in the ingredients statement or on the label.

The frozen, Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

9 1/4-oz. retail carton containing “LEAN CUISINE favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a lot code “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and a date of “MAY 2021” on side of the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code. The products were distributed in shipping cartons labeled as Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo bearing the mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received multiple consumer complaints that the product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo contained chicken that is not referenced on the label or ingredients. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS