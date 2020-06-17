Wayne Farms online chicken sales prove popular with local purchasers

COVID-19’s impact on the US supply chain and the limited availability of poultry and other proteins on local grocer shelves recently prompted Wayne Farms to employ an innovative go-to-market approach, selling products to customers through online broker The Savory Butcher. Now thousands of chicken-lovers across the southeastern US are flocking to Wayne Farms’ popular sales events to pick up their fresh, wholesome Wayne Farms chicken products.

After the first north Alabama and Atlanta-area sales in early May drew an enormous response from area purchasers, the company expanded the program throughout its regional operating area, and sales have been through the roof. The products are offered through The Savory Butcher, letting purchasers select and pay for their orders online and choose the pickup time that best suits their schedule. Volunteers and staff load purchased products into their vehicles as the customers drive through the pickup site, eliminating traffic backups and maintaining social distance requirements.

To place an order, purchasers visit www.savorybutcher.com, click the banner denoting the local sale at the top of the page and follow the ordering process through checkout. Purchasers then select a pickup time on the designated pick-up day and go to the location to pick up their products.

The USDA-inspected and certified products have included fresh, boneless, skinless chicken breasts, tenders, thighs and drumsticks.

With chicken and other staples often in short supply in local markets, Clint Rivers, President and CEO of Wayne Farms, said the company is glad to be able to offer the products directly to the public. “During these challenging times, we hope these community sales make it a little easier for our neighbors to feed their families with fresh, wholesome chicken, produced locally by our family farm partners,” said Rivers.

Source: Wayne Farms LLC