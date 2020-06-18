Meat and Poultry Industry News

More than 80,000 pounds of beef products recalled

The National Provisioner News Briefs
June 18, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS inspection / Recall
Reprints
No Comments

La Bodega Meat LLC, a Farmers Branch, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 83,038 pounds of raw beef products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The various raw beef items were imported on June 2 and June 3, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 51.90-lb. boxes containing various cuts of beef, including:
    • “BONELESS RIBEYE ROLL”
    • “FLANK STEAK”
    • “FRESH BONELESS BRISKET”
    • “FRESH EYE OF ROUND”
    • “FRESH FLAP MEAT”
    • “FRESH INSIDE SKIRT”
    • “FRESH OUTSIDE ROUND”
    • “FRESH TOP SIRLOIN”
    • “INSIDE ROUND”
    • “OUTSIDE SKIRT”
    • “PEELED KNUCKLE”
    • “SHOULDER CLOD”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “ESTABLISHMENT 5” inside the foreign mark of inspection. The boxes also contain shipping marks 0671-20 or 0627-20. These items were shipped to distributor locations in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas for food service and retail sales. Product at the retail level will not have any unique identifying labels.           

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Bettcher Industries appoints new Vice President of Marketing

Dan Hinkle and Anthony Lorubbio to assume new roles for Refrigerated Solutions Group

North Carolina slaughter, processing facility increases capacity

Are antimicrobial floors the heroes they promise to be?

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.