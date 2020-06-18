More than 80,000 pounds of beef products recalled

La Bodega Meat LLC, a Farmers Branch, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 83,038 pounds of raw beef products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The various raw beef items were imported on June 2 and June 3, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

51.90-lb. boxes containing various cuts of beef, including: “BONELESS RIBEYE ROLL” “FLANK STEAK” “FRESH BONELESS BRISKET” “FRESH EYE OF ROUND” “FRESH FLAP MEAT” “FRESH INSIDE SKIRT” “FRESH OUTSIDE ROUND” “FRESH TOP SIRLOIN” “INSIDE ROUND” “OUTSIDE SKIRT” “PEELED KNUCKLE” “SHOULDER CLOD”



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “ESTABLISHMENT 5” inside the foreign mark of inspection. The boxes also contain shipping marks 0671-20 or 0627-20. These items were shipped to distributor locations in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas for food service and retail sales. Product at the retail level will not have any unique identifying labels.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS