Duravant appoints food processing managing director for EMEAI

Duravant LLC, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced the appointment of Erik Blom to the position of Managing Director of Food Processing EMEAI.

”We are very happy to have Erik as part of the leadership team at Duravant,”said Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant. “His significant experience in the food processing industry will allow us to better service our customers in this ever-evolving sector.”

Blom brings over 20 years of experience in food processing technology. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director for Meyn Food Processing in the Netherlands, a global leader in poultry processing solutions. While at Meyn, he was the driving force behind the organization; developing and implementing innovation processes, focusing on technology acquisitions and executing an organization-wide focus on customers; resulting in 51% growth in sales. Earlier in his career, he held several Human Resource Management leadership positions.

“The Duravant family of operating companies has a strong position in food processing with Key Technology, Marlen and now WECO,” said Blom. “I look forward to working with these teams to develop and provide integrated solutions for our global customers and partners in this segment.”

Blom holds a bachelor’s degree from the Hodeschool van Amsterdam, and is based in Hasselt, Belgium.

