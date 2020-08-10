Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is highlighting its range of clean label antimicrobial and antioxidant solutions this week at the 2020 Institute of Food Technologists Annual Meeting and Food Expo (IFT20) virtual event.

“Kemin Food Technologies is excited for this year’s virtual IFT event and the opportunity to discuss our solutions that best meet brands’ goals to manage shelf life of food and beverage products while delivering clean and simple labels that consumers seek today,” said Courtney Schwartz, Marketing Director, Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. “While IFT20 will be a little different than previous IFT annual meetings and expos without the personalized experiences many of us have had in the past, Kemin continues to offer a wide range of ingredient solutions to help manufacturers meet label goals and ensure product success, especially in the current marketplace.”

Kemin Food Technologies will be featuring its latest solutions at IFT20, including:

TillaZyme, part of the recently launched portfolio of solutions for the tortilla industry. Using the perfect mix of enzymes and gums, TillaZyme provides quality and customized characteristics for corn tortillas. TillaZyme also allows manufacturers ease of use with precisely measured ingredient quantities. Kemin’s in-depth critical analysis of each batch, as well as continuous improvement with available R&D support, gives increased insurance to manufacturers. With TillaZyme, manufacturers and formulators can meet consumer demands for fresher, safer and more appealing finished tortilla products.

FORTIUM RVC, a consumer-friendly blend of rosemary extract and ascorbic acid that helps lengthen the shelf life of baking and snack products by delaying the onset of lipid oxidation in fats and oils. Manufacturers continue to respond to consumer demand for consumer-friendly labels, and as an alternative to synthetic antioxidants and traditional tocopherols, FORTIUM RVC helps fill the gap between efficacy and clean labels. Utilizing proprietary grinding technology, FORTIUM RVC ensures small, uniform particle suspension for improved physical stability in each application.

Along with these antioxidant solutions, Kemin will also be presenting the Bakery Innovation Center to IFT attendees. The center is designed to inspire innovation within the bakery market and includes the support team and all the equipment and capabilities needed for Kemin and its customer-partners to accelerate product development.

Kemin is committed to innovation, and its deep technical expertise creates groundbreaking solutions for food safety and stability. Kemin Food Technologies experts help food and beverage manufacturers achieve maximum consumer appeal by attaining claim-ability without sacrificing shelf life.

