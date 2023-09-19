Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, recently highlighted its food safety solutions for hot dog applications. The BactoCEASE line of food safety ingredients offers protection from the growth of Listeria monocytogenes and extends the product shelf life for hot dogs. Additionally, Proteus functional proteins provide manufacturers with a clean label yield and quality enhancement solution.

According to the “Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market” report, the hot dogs and sausages market is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 2.64% and is reported to reach $91 billion by 2026, from $76 billion in 2019. According to the report, increasing meat consumption is projected to grow the demand for hot dogs and sausages. Furthermore, rising demand in the fast-food and ready-to-eat food industries is also likely to contribute to significant growth in the market.

“Consumers expect their ready-to-eat meat products, such as hot dogs, to be safe from food safety risks, and they want them to contain easily recognizable ingredients and provide a positive eating experience,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “With Kemin solutions, hot dog manufacturers can overcome their color, flavor and microbial challenges and provide the high-quality and clean label products that today’s consumers demand. Our BactoCEASE line of food safety solutions are available as both synthetic and clean label options as well as various concentrations including liquid and dry varieties. Our solutions provide an alternative to sodium lactate and diacetate-based solutions and protect against foodborne pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes to extend the shelf life of ready-to-eat meat products. In hot dogs, we found that both BactoCEASE and BactoCEASE NV were effective without providing adverse impacts on sensory and other quality attributes.”

Schwartz said, “Our Proteus solution may also provide many benefits including a clean label, increased yield, reduced purge in the retail package and more stable emulsions leading to less fat and moisture loss for hot dogs. Additionally, Proteus offers textural and sensory benefits along with an improvement in overall formulation costs.”

Kemin Food Technologies helps to solve the latest challenges in the meat and poultry industry and helps to keep products fresher, safer and for longer. For hot dog applications, Kemin offers the following food safety and quality ingredient solutions:

BactoCEASE - A liquid propionic acid-based antimicrobial system, designed to protect ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. BactoCEASE requires a lower application rate compared to commonly used sodium lactates and diacetates, thereby contributing lower amounts of sodium and reducing cost-in-use.

BactoCEASE NV - A label-friendly buffered vinegar product for pathogen control that is available in liquid, dry and no-sodium forms, making it easy to add to brines, marinades, spice blends or direct application to meat. BactoCEASE NV is also available in certified organic and concentrated forms.

Proteus - A line of functional proteins that provides manufacturers with a clean label and yield enhancement solution and helps reduce waste and increase moisture retention in meat and poultry products.

“Kemin Food Technologies is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers,” said Schwartz. “Our BactoCEASE, BactoCEASE NV and Proteus solutions further support our goal to deliver ingredients with consistently high-quality performance. With deep technical expertise and an ongoing commitment to innovation, our experienced technical team can also help provide dedicated support throughout all phases of testing and help formulators achieve the label claims that meet today’s consumer demands.”

Kemin Food Technologies provides a complete line of solutions that offer color, flavor and antimicrobial benefits, as well as yield improvement. With formulation expertise and an extensive portfolio of shelf-life solutions, Kemin helps manufacturers extend a product’s quality and shelf life, deliver cost savings and maximize its consumer appeal.

Source: Kemin Industries