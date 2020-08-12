Mr. Wok Foods, Inc., a Las Vegas, Nev. establishment, is recalling approximately 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The products may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters, which are known allergens. The products may also contain MSG, sesame products, or sulfites, which are not declared on the product labels.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019 through Aug. 6, 2020. This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20783” or “P-20783” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS in-plant personnel during routine label reviews, when they found that one or more allergens were not listed on labels for various products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS