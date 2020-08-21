Kerry, the Taste and Nutrition Company, has released “Crispy, Crunchy, Craveable Chicken: Winning On & Off the Menu,” which highlights key opportunities of growth in chicken for sandwiches, tenders, nuggets, wings and other chicken-based meals in foodservice and retail.

The future of chicken is promising, as consumers prioritize health without trading off taste. Chicken is the ideal protein for operators looking to appeal to different consumers, regardless of age, ethnicity or taste preferences. In the report, Kerry uncovers formulation opportunities to action and implement a winning chicken program for manufacturers and operators that capture consumer attention.

You can download a copy of the report HERE.

“The foodservice ‘chicken wars’ has revitalized chicken with consumers,” commented Amy Devitt, Senior Marketing Specialist – Meat EUM. “With the new found interest in elevated offerings, as well as the forecasted 2020 per capita consumption of chicken in the U.S. being just under 99 lbs., chicken is positioned well for innovation and formulation growth across retail and foodservice. This report reinforces that Kerry is the complete and trusted partner when it comes to chicken, with a research-driven and culinary-inspired approach to our technology portfolio.”

