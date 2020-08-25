The United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) joined eleven other national, regional, and state groups in a letter to Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting that U.S. meat and meat processors be prioritized within the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The program supplies food boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat products to those experiencing financial hardship due to the ongoing pandemic.

The letter specifically states: "Due to the current regulatory loophole which USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service acknowledged allows for imported beef to be labeled 'Product of the U.S.A.', the undersigned organizations are concerned that the current regulations governing beef and pork products could allow for the misspending of federal aid dollars to be spent on imported, foreign goods.

"Therefore, we ask that USDA prioritize applicants who have demonstrated established relationships with independent regional meat processors to fill their order."

Other organizations signing on to the letter include: American Agri-Women, American Grassfed Association, Family Farm Action Alliance, Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska/ICON, Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas, Kansas Cattlemen’s Association, Montana Cattlemen’s Association, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Rural & Agriculture Council of America, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, and Women Involved in Farm Economics.

Source: USCA