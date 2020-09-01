Hormel Foods recently honored ProAmpac with its Spirit of Excellence Award. The 2020 honor recognizes the consistent level of service, quality and commitment to continuous improvement within five ProAmpac facilities: Hanover Park, Ill.; Westfield, Mass.; Terrebonne, Quebec; Seattle, Wash., and Wrightstown, Wis.

“Congratulations to our suppliers who have achieved this distinguished honor from our company,” said Curtis Southard, director of purchasing for Hormel Foods. “We are proud to partner with these suppliers. They play a key role in helping us deliver inspired food to people around the world and in achieving our key results.” Using a universal measurement system, Hormel Foods ensures all suppliers are held to the same criteria that include performance requirements, on-time deliveries, and high-level customer support.

“This is the sixth consecutive year ProAmpac has been the recipient of Hormel Foods’ Spirit of Excellence Award,” said Rita Cox, president, ProAmpac Flexibles Division. “Receiving this award time and again from such a prestigious brand is a welcomed acknowledgement of our efforts to bring ProAmpac’s core values to life in the everyday support of our customers,” added Cox.

ProAmpac provides Hormel Foods with a variety of products from stand-up-pouches and films, as well as with packaging innovations for others in the Hormel Foods family. ProAmpac’s high-barrier food packaging for Justin’s Nut Butter Covered Nuts has been saluted for pioneering the application post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. ProAmpac recently expanded on-the-go flexible packaging with SKIPPY squeeze peanut butter and peanut butter spreads.

For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.