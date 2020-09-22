Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., announces the launch of its Open Prairie Natural Meats case ready product line. The dual protein and traceable product line will offer consumers a convenient and affordable natural protein choice.

The new Open Prairie Natural Meats case ready products are well-positioned to address consumers’ packaging priorities when shopping the meat case. One recent survey showed 71% of consumers selected meat from the meat case rather than the full-service counter. The same survey indicates that 80% of shoppers believe case ready meat is as good as or better than meat cut and packaged in the store; almost a third of those believe that case ready meat is superior. The product is easy for shoppers to add to their carts, whether they are shopping in-store or online. Additionally, the leakproof packaging addresses consumers’ top meat packaging concern.

The benefits of case ready packaging also extend to the retailer. Exact weight products can reduce backroom labor costs. The compact design is easy to merchandise, and vacuum-sealed, leakproof packaging extends shelf life, may reduce shrink and leave the meat case cleaner. Open Prairie Natural Meats branded product also comes with marketing support from the Beef & Pork Experts at Tyson Fresh Meats.

“Consumers are looking for changes in how meat is packaged and paying close attention to the meat they buy in the store,” said Kent Harrison, vice president of premium programs & marketing at Tyson Fresh Meats. “Luckily for fresh meat retailers, the packaging innovations that consumers seek may also help alleviate two of their long-term issues: labor and shrink. We’re excited to offer our retail customers a branded case ready product that their shoppers can feel good about buying, knowing they are feeding their families a wholesome protein from responsibly raised animals.”

Open Prairie Natural Meats is Tyson Fresh Meats’ “Never Ever” brand, delivering fresh pork and Angus beef from animals raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants, and fed a vegetarian diet with no animal byproducts, except for milk. Furthermore, Open Prairie Natural Meats is the first and only consumer brand in the U.S. to offer DNA traceability in both its beef and pork products as part of its Trusted Path Program.

For more information on Tyson Fresh Meats or Open Prairie Natural Meats, please visit https://www.tysonfreshmeats.com/.

Source: Tyson Fresh Meats