The North American Meat Institute awarded the Edward C. Jones Community Service Award to Tom Rosen, CEO of Rosen’s Diversified, Inc. and the Foundation for Meat & Poultry Research & Education awarded its Scientific Achievement Award to Dr. Bruce Tompkin.

“Tom and Bruce deserve recognition for their special contributions to the meat and poultry industry and beyond, to the communities we serve and to the greater body of scientific knowledge benefiting all,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Their leadership is an example for the industry and they have our congratulations and special thanks.”

Tom Rosen is recognized with the Edward C. Jones Community Service Award for his significant contributions to support the communities in which Rosen’s operates. In addition to sharing his time and expertise in various Minnesota Agri-business and commerce organizations, Tom manages approximately $1.7 million in annual Rosen Family Foundation donations to approximately 70 different worthy organizations, including programs that support local education, youth, families and senior care; economic development and government; health and medicine, the environment; history and arts, and church and civic organizations. Rosen’s Diversified also makes annual capital contributions of over $2.3 million which go to various universities, research and scholarship foundations (including the Meat Institute) and youth development organizations such as the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs. Notably Rosen’s committed $1 million to the University of Wisconsin Meat Science Lab.

Dr. Bruce Tompkin received the Scientific Achievement Award in recognition of his lengthy distinguished career in food microbiology and research that led to critical scientific advancements in food safety for the meat and poultry industry.

Dr. Tompkin’s industry leadership regarding the principles of Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, the concept of a food safety objective and the role of microbiological testing in food safety management systems, has significantly enhanced the industry’s knowledge about pathogens and developing effective prevention and control methods that improve product safety and prevent foodborne illness.

Since his retirement from ConAgra Refrigerated Foods, Dr. Tompkin has continued to promote food safety through his participation in various educational outreach activities and scientific committees, including at NAMI. Most recently, he has been an active member of the NAMI Appendix A&B Core Working Group, which aims to improve the guidance documents and help meat processors produce safer products with confidence.

