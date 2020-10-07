Wayne Farms LLC is continuing its expansion into the retail space with the launch of CHEF’S CRAFT Gourmet Chicken into grocery stores. The chef-inspired brand of products is now available for purchase at Walmart and Food Lion stores.

The Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet and Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks are being sold at about 2,400 Walmart stores and more than 1,000 Food Lions. The Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks will be available later this fall in stores. Each of these products are made from no-antibiotics, vegetarian-fed chickens.

CHEF’S CRAFT chicken is a line of gourmet products thoughtfully inspired by chefs. They are fully cooked and frozen, providing consumers with an easy-to-prepare, nutritious meal within minutes. The minimally processed products also are gluten-free and preservative-free. The chicken is 100 percent-farm raised and contains no nitrates, MSG or artificial ingredients. They pair perfectly with your favorite rice, pasta and vegetable dishes.

“We are thrilled to be offering CHEF’S CRAFT chicken in retail locations for the first time. Previously, the brand was only directly sold to the foodservice industry,” said Megan Ernst, senior marketing manager of Wayne Farms LLC. “Walmart and Food Lion are perfect partners to introduce CHEF’S CRAFT chicken to retail consumers. Shoppers will love the chef-inspired products that are ideal for busy families on the go.”

The Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets are seasoned, grilled and prepared using a sous vide cooking method to provide a perfectly tender and delicious chicken breast fillet. These breasts simply must be thawed then warmed on a stove top, microwave or a conventional oven, making it easy to create a healthy dinner in less than 30 minutes.

The Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks are cooked via a microwave, conventional oven or skillet in a matter of minutes. Perfect for salads, rice bowls, kebobs or on their own, these bite-size chunks add a nutritious protein to any meal.

“Expanding CHEF’S CRAFT chicken into retail gives consumers access to the same high-quality products they would expect in restaurants,” Ernst added. “This is especially important during the current pandemic as families are cooking at home more often and seeking products that are nutritious, easy to prepare and affordable. Shoppers can serve their families a delicious meal they will love without going through the hassle of taking hours to prepare a dish.”

The retail price for the Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet and Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks will vary depending on the market in which they are sold.

This is the second Wayne Farms line of products to be sold in grocery stores. The other line offered in retail locations is NAKED TRUTH Premium Chicken, which is available at Harris Teeter and Whole Foods Market. NAKED TRUTH products also are sold directly to the food service industry.

Other Wayne Farms brands that are sold directly to the hospitality industry include PLATINUM HARVEST premium chicken, LADYBIRD premium chicken, BUFFALOOS hot and spicy chicken wings and chunks, CRISPY FLIERS chicken wings and chunks and NATURELLE chicken breast fillets.

To learn more about the launch of CHEF’S CRAFT chicken in Walmart and Food Lion, visit https://chefscraftgourmet.com/.

Source: Wayne Farms LLC