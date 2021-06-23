Papa Cantella’s – manufacturer of the Official Dodger Dog - is launching the iconic Dodger Dogs in grocery stores across Southern California including Vons, Albertsons, Ralph’s and so many more. Selling over 350,000 Dodger Dogs since opening day, the iconic stadium favorite hits shelves just in time for Fourth of July barbecues.

“We are excited to help fans feel like they’re at Dodger Stadium all summer long with retail packs of Dodger Dog,” said Tony Cantella, President of Papa Cantella’s. “Dodger Dogs have been a Los Angeles staple for decades, and now people can get that quality and nostalgic flavor on their own grills this summer.”

As one of the best-selling concession items in professional sports, Dodger Dogs were introduced when the team first moved to Los Angeles in 1958. For the past 63 years, the Dodger Dogs have become an emblem of the team and the city at large. Upholding the tradition of the iconic stadium treat, Papa Cantella’s all pork Dodger Dogs bring a vital piece of the stadium experience to homes all over the region.

Since 1980, Papa Cantella’s has produced over 150 sausage, hot dogs, specialty meat and side dish varieties for retailers nationwide. As one of the leading family owned and operated manufacturers in the Los Angeles area, Papa Cantella’s tradition and values in delivering superior quality products make it a perfect partner for the reigning World Series Champions.

For more information on Papa Cantella’s and where to find Dodger Dogs in stores, visit PapaCantella.com.

Source: Papa Cantella’s